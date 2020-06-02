Spike in Carlow as confirmed cases of Covid-19 jump over Bank Holiday weekend

A spike in the number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Carlow over the Bank Holiday weekend is thought to be linked to an outbreak at a facility in the south of the county.

Eleven positive test results were returned for Carlow in recent days compared to just one in Kilkenny.

The HSE has yet to comment.

Meanwhile there are seven patients at St Luke’s hospital being treated for the virus today.

Just one new case was confirmed on Bank holiday Monday and there are currently no patients waiting on swab results.