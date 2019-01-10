Squatters and water works to be discussed at meeting of councillors in Bagenalstown today

Carlow County Council is being called on to do something about illegal squatters in one of their houses.

A group of residents in the Ballinabranna area will be addressing councillors at the Bagenalstown District meeting this afternoon about one case in particular.

They say a local authority house was broken into and is being lived in by people that shouldn’t be there.

Meanwhile, water will also be one of the hot topics today.

Councillor Arthur McDonald says he has requested Irish Water representatives to appear before the district meeting this afternoon to answer questions.

He says the company had promised that works in Bagenalstown which started last year would be complete by now.

However, speaking to KCLR News, Councillor McDonald says that isn’t the case and they want to know why.