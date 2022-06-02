St Brendan’s National School in Drummond named Cycling Primary School of the Year

A Carlow school has been named Cycling Primary School of the Year.

St Brendan’s National School, Drummond is one of three National winners of the Big Travel Challenge by the Green-Schools Programme.

They were asked to concentrate on one sustainable transport mode for two weeks to see if they could achieve real, lasting change in the travel behaviour of their staff and students.

The students and staff at St. Brendan’s had great results, going from one cycling student to 15 or 60% of the school population.