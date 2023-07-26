St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny addressing HIQA recommendations to improve optimal flow of patients through the Acute Emergency Department

St. Luke’s Hospital’s working to address concerns raised about its Emergency Department as highlighted by HIQA.

Their recent report on the National Standards for Safer Better Healthcare within the Acute Emergency Department found that patients in the General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny are experiencing long wait times for triage and medical review.

In a statement to KCLR News, management of the local facility said while they strive to provide the best possible care to patients, HIQA’s recent report has outlined areas of improvement for the hospital.

They added that they have been engaging with HIQA to make the relevant changes.

Statement in full:

“St Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny acknowledges HIQA’s recent report on the National Standards for Safer Better Healthcare within the Acute Emergency Department.

Management and staff in St Luke’s strive to provide the best possible care to patients. HIQA’s recent report outlines areas of improvement for the hospital and the management team will be addressing the recommendations within the report by identifying strategies to improve optimal flow of patients through the Acute Emergency Department

The Hospital has been engaging with HIQA to make the relevant changes, which will bring all elements of the Hospital up to standard.”