A local hospital consultant says St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has performed reassuringly well in treating Covid-19 patients.

Cardiologist Michael Conway has been analysing the local cases of the virus in terms of numbers and seriousness and how many people haver died.

He’s been telling KCLR that he’s comparing the mortality rate locally to elsewhere, noting “When I look at it then it’s reassuring because we’re not anywhere, you know, off the scale in respect of any of these places, other places, and indeed we might be better if we look at it in great detail”.

He adds “I’ve already seen two cases where the whole concept of ‘long Covid’ is having to be addressed, this is where the cases of infection back in March, April, May, whenever, have led to longer, you know, lasting fatigue and all these kind of symptoms so that whole impact I suppose on our services needs to be thought about as well”.