St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny in running for national award today

We’ll find out later today if St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny has been successful in the Health Service Excellence Awards.

Close to 700 teams across the country entered projects and 80 staff members were nominated for their outstanding contribution.

There are eight award categories in total. (Details here).

The Traveller health working group at the local hospital is a finalist in the Improving Patient experience category.

The initiative is the first of its kind in an acute hospital in Ireland and aims to improve the patient experience of members of the Traveller community who use the hospital services and to provide necessary training to staff to encourage them to work in a way that respects cultural diversity.

You can watch the virtual ceremony here from 4pm this afternoon: