KCLR NewsNews & Sport
St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny to mark World Prematurity Day
Stay tuned to KCLR to hear from staff and parents
St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is today raising awareness of premature births.
One in ten babies across the globe are born ahead of their due date and there are a number of challenges that can present.
The local hospital is hosting an information session in its foyer featuring staff and parents who’ve experience of the Special Care Baby Unit or SCBU.
Stay tuned to The KCLR Daily for more.