St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny accomodates patients evacuated following Wexford hospital blaze

Locals were being urged to avoid the Emergency Department at St Luke's on Wednesday night as the transfer of patients from Wexford got underway

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke02/03/2023
St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny (Google Maps)
The evacuation of 207 patients from Wexford General hospital is set to continue today.

A major emergency was declared after a fire broke out there on Wednesday evening.

Patients are being brought to several locations including St.Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, University Hospital Waterford, as well as St.Vincent’s and the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Locals were being urged to avoid the Emergency Department at St Luke’s last night following the incident.

In a statement, the Ireland East Hospital group says the process of transferring all patients will take up to 24 hours.

The blaze has resulted in major damage to the roof, as well as significant water damage.

No injuries have been reported by Gardaí.

