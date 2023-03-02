St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny accomodates patients evacuated following Wexford hospital blaze

The evacuation of 207 patients from Wexford General hospital is set to continue today.

A major emergency was declared after a fire broke out there on Wednesday evening.

Patients are being brought to several locations including St.Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, University Hospital Waterford, as well as St.Vincent’s and the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Locals were being urged to avoid the Emergency Department at St Luke’s last night following the incident.

Please avoid attending ED/AMAU @lukes_ck tonight if your condition is not urgent, due to transfer patients from #Wexford #majoremergency and long delays can be expected for non urgent patients @kclr96fm @IEHospitalGroup — St. Luke’s General Hospital Carlow/Kilkenny (@lukes_ck) March 1, 2023

In a statement, the Ireland East Hospital group says the process of transferring all patients will take up to 24 hours.

The blaze has resulted in major damage to the roof, as well as significant water damage.

No injuries have been reported by Gardaí.