St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny call for only genuine emergencies to attend its A&E

You’re asked to not go to the Accident & Emergency department at St Luke’s Hospital unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Management of the general hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny are asking that you stay away from the local emergency department (ED) as it’s suffering from overcrowding with patients facing delays.

Instead, the advice is that you contact your GP or pharmacist for advice before considering going to the ED, especially if you think you have Covid-19 symptoms.

Also, you should not bring children to the hospital ED if at all possible.

However they are reassuring locals that if it’s a genuine emergency you will be seen.