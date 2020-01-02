St Luke’s Hospital for Carlow/Kilkenny still closed to visitors

St Luke’s Hospital remains closed to visitors.

The restrictions were announced earlier this week due to the flu outbreak.

Hospital management say they want to protect patients and other members of the public from infection.

You are being asked to stay away unless absolutely necessary and not to bring children at all, if possible.

Meanwhile, trolley figures for 2019 show more than 4,000 patients had to wait for a bed at the local hospital last year.

The INMO has totalled its daily reports for the year.

It shows that the figure for St Luke’s was up marginally on 2018 with 4,075 on trolleys throughout 2019.

University Hospital Waterford had 6,313 for the year – that’s up more than 2,000 on the previous year.

Nationally the figure hit more than 118,000.