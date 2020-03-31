St Luke’s Hospital put out a call for Personal Protective Equipment from the public

A call for Personal Protective Equipment is being put out by St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny.

Consultant Rory Mc Govern says that the need for more P-P-E at the hospital is no longer urgent due to recent deliveries.

However, he says that more of it is always welcome during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to KCLR , he explained how locals can donate their unwanted equipment “We have the PPE, there’s more arriving, but sometimes people might find in their factory or in their school or wherever they’re building that they do have PPE that is not being used, we always have a home for it because obviously we have to prepare for every eventuality”.

He added “All you have to do is contact the general manager (of St Lukes) if you have a query or would like to help in any way”.