St Lukes MRI confirmed for 2019 but Minister still ‘frustrated’

“I’m frustrated too” says the locally based Junior Minister John Paul Phelan about the delay of the delivery of an MRI scanner to the general hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny.

On Monday the Chairman of the Friends of St Luke’s, Declan McCann outlined his frustrations: €250,000 had been raised by the group for the machine and they’re wondering if they need to re-allocate these funds to another project.

Minister Phelan says the project is included in the HSE’s Capital Plan for this year and the Ireland East Hospital Group have confirmed it will be built 2019.