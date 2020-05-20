St Luke’s not blanket testing all hospital staff

There is no policy in place to test all staff at St Luke’s hospital for Covid-19.

A spokesperson has clarified to KCLR news that staff members are tested when they have come in contact with someone who has been identified to have the virus and as part of contact tracing guidelines.

It says all protocols are followed and reported as legally required on a daily basis.

Meanwhile the number of suspected cases among patients at the hospital has seen a big drop in 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases is up to 8 from 5 but suspected cases dropped from 20 to zero.

Local GP Tadhg Crowley says it might just be that all of the negative results were returned together.