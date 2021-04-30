Staff at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny in Jerusalema Challenge

The crew at St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny is the latest to tackle the Jerusalema Challenge.

Members have helped deliver our children, they’ve patched us up when needed and comforted us when going through tough times.

They’ve also been involved in fundraisers to help the wider community.

Now, they’re entertaining us too, having used their downtime to record a video shared by our friends Langton House Hotel.

Have a look: