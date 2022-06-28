Start dates for students at new South East Technological University confirmed

The South East Technological University is getting ready to welcome its first students in September.

SETU was established formally on May 1st 2022 as former Institutes of Technology in Carlow and Waterford joined forces.

Today it has been confirmed that first year undergraduate students will embark on their college journey from Friday September 16th with two days of induction to follow on Monday 19th & Tuesday 20th of September.

Lectures for all first years start on Wednesday, 21st September

Meanwhile students continuing their journey at SETU will return on Monday 12th of September.