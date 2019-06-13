State Pathologist called in after sudden death in Kilkenny

An investigation is underway after a sudden death in Kilkenny.

KCLR understands that a man was found dead in a house near St Patrick’s Church in the city in the early hours of this morning (Thursday).

Emergency services attended the scene and the State Pathologist was called in to examine the body this afternoon.

The remains have now been removed from the scene.

The cause of death has not been confirmed and local gardai say they are investigating.