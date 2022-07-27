Still no agreement reached on agriculture emission cuts

No agreement has yet been reached on the emissions reduction target for agriculture yet.

But the Environment Minister says he’s hopeful Cabinet can do that today.

A decrease of 22% and 30% must be set under the Climate Action Plan.

Last night’s leaders meeting concluded without getting that figure nailed down.

However, on his way into Cabinet today, Minister Eamon Ryan says he’s keen they will today:

“Hoping we can close the difference and agree the approach today. It’s very significant for every section of our society and we’ve got to make sure the changes we make are for the better”