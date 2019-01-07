Still time to prevent planned strike action says Kilkenny based INMO rep

The INMO says there is still time to prevent planned strike action.

The executive council of the Nurses and Midwives Organisation is meeting today and again tomorrow to decide on strike dates after 95% of members voted in favour of that action last month.

The dispute with the HSE centres around staff shortages and pay.

Liz Curran is their Kilkenny-based Industrial Relations Officer & speaking to KCLR News she says they more than likely won’t be going on strike this month.