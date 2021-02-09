Stone-throwing attacks put Kilkenny’s City Bus service in jeopardy

Kilkenny’s City bus service is being put in jeopardy due to continuing stone-throwing attacks.

The K-K-2 route had to be stopped yesterday evening after the windows were hit for the third time in less than a month.

City Direct has confirmed that normal services are running today.

But Mayor John Coonan’s been telling KCLR News that if these attacks continue it could impact plans to expand the routes or even keep the current ones going, noting “I’m very saddened to hear that there has been another incident that could, unfortunately, have endangered the lives of both the driver and the passengers, it’s a public service and I advocated for a long time for that service and the public reaction very much welcomed this new service and at the moment what we’re doing is advocating the extension of that sort of service and encouraging people to use public transport, cycling and walking, this is what we do, but if incidents like this keep happening and endanger public life and endanger both the customer and the driver look it we’re in trouble”.

He adds “I’d plead with those people involved to think again, think of what they’re doing, think of the consequences of their actions, they’re very, very serious indeed, somebody could be seriously injured, possibly the driver, or even much worse could happen”.

Mayor Coonan plans to raise the issue at Friday’s meeting of the city municipal district, saying “To see if there’s something that we can do, as the local authority, to engage with the public, I’d like to ask the public to support us in this matter and to see to it that if there are any such incidents that might occur again that they would tell the Gardaí or tell the local authority”.