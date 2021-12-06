Storm Barra’s on the way and a moderate advisory warning comes into play from 6am Tuesday in Carlow and Kilkenny

UPDATE (2pm, Monday 6th December) A status red wind warning has now been issued for counties Cork and Kerry as Storm Barra approaches Ireland.

A Status Orange Wind Warning comes into effect at 6am for 24 hours across Clare, Limerick and Galway, with the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group meeting shortly.

The yellow alert remains in place across the rest of the country.

Original:

Storm Barra’s set to hit tomorrow with crisis management teams across the country finalising plans today.

Carlow and Kilkenny look set to escape the worst of the weather but Met Éireann has a Status Yellow or moderate advisory warning in place for 36 hours from 6am Tuesday, 7th November.

The West and South’s to be hit hardest with strong winds, storm surges and power outages expected.

A 24-hour Status Orange wind warning kicks in from 6am Tuesday, 7th November, for Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Galway.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says it’s going to be quite serious; “Unfortunately it’s a bit of a perfect storm in terms of the timing; spring tides, strongest winds during the middle of the day, heavy rain as well, so those on the west and south-west coast really need to avoid coastal areas, there is the likelihood of gusts of up to 130km an hour but there may even be gusts in excess of 130km an hour along the coasts”.

Meanwhile, hear what Alan had to tell our Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live about what’s expected for Carlow and Kilkenny here: