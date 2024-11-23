Carlow and Kilkenny remains under a Yellow Wind and Rain warning as Storm Bert brings disruption across the country.

Status RED RAIN warnings have been in place overnight In Cork and Galway – with Status ORANGE Rain warnings for Waterford, Kerry, Clare, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim – and Status YELLOW wind and rain warnings for Leinster, Munster, Connacht, Cavan and Monaghan.

Donegal is under a Status Yellow Snow, Ice, Rain and Wind warning.

These are now beginning to ease – for a time – however new alerts warn of winds picking up again this evening.

Founder of Ireland’s Weather Channel, Cathal Nolan, says it’s not over yet,

“We continue to see outbreaks of heavy rain with a renewed risk of localised flooding in places, but the winds will have calmed down for a time during Saturday and then however, as we go through Sunday, we see Storm Bert make a second approach to the northwest, bringing with it some very strong winds again here with weather warnings likely to be issued for Sunday too, accompanied by heavy squally showers as well.”

Meanwhile, a number of areas in Carlow and Kilkenny are affected by power outages as the effects of Storm Bert are felt across the two counties.

73 homes and businesses are without power in Bagenalstown since around 6 am this morning while Talbots Inch in Kilkenny is also affected with 11 homes without power.

ESB crews are working to restore the outage and expect supply to return before 11am this morning.