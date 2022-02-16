Storm Dudley makes presence felt in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny

Locals are being urged to steer clear of Castlecomer discovery park until the storm passes.

It’s after a huge Chestnut tree fell in the woods there as Storm Dudley arrives (see here).

Kathy Purcell says they’ve taken the decision to close for safety reasons; “We’re asking visitors not to come to the park until the storm passes over, we have a chestnut tree, a very large chestnut tree, just down here on the main pathway and, you know, it’s not safe for people to be walking in the woods when it could take down a tree of this size”.

She adds “It will take us potentially a couple of days to actually remove this and I’m just concerned if people access the woods from other entry points you know that it could be dangerous so just to mind themselves and to stay away until the storm passes over”.

Castlecomer Discovery Park in Co #Kilkenny has closed as early storm downs tree … pic.twitter.com/kQuVKNKNAM — KCLR 96FM (@kclr96fm) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, we’ve reports of trees down in Killerig while Carlow Fire & Rescue Service has to clear one on the Athy Road as they made their way to an incident in Co Laois (see here).