Wind warning for Carlow and Kilkenny to take effect at midday as Storm Dudley arrives

A few days of stormy weather will kick off today.

Carlow and Kilkenny will be subject to a yellow wind warning that comes into effect for the whole country at midday(Wednesday).

Storm Dudley could see winds of up to 110 kilometres an hour locally over the next 24 hours.

There will be a bit of a break then before Storm Eunice arrives on Thursday night with a Met Eireann advisory saying that could bring damaging winds, heavy rain and snow.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says the worst of the conditions today will hit further north and not our local area:

“Dudley will bring some strong gusts, but Carlow and Kilkenny should escape the worst of it”