Carlow emergency services personnel helping at crash scene in Co Laois
A local road closure's in place
UPDATE (4pm, 16th February) The route has reopened.
Local emergency services are helping at the scene of a crash in Co Laois this afternoon.
The single-vehicle incident happened at Ballyfoyle / Barrowhouse with two ambulances and two fire trucks seen leaving Carlow at about 2pm.
It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured but a local road closure’s in place in the area.
KCLR News also understands that the fire crew had to clear a tree that was down on the Athy Road while en route.
Meanwhile, Castlecomer too’s been hit by tree issues – see here