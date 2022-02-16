Carlow emergency services personnel helping at crash scene in Co Laois

UPDATE (4pm, 16th February) The route has reopened.

Local emergency services are helping at the scene of a crash in Co Laois this afternoon.

The single-vehicle incident happened at Ballyfoyle / Barrowhouse with two ambulances and two fire trucks seen leaving Carlow at about 2pm.

It’s not yet known if anybody’s been injured but a local road closure’s in place in the area.

KCLR News also understands that the fire crew had to clear a tree that was down on the Athy Road while en route.

Meanwhile, Castlecomer too’s been hit by tree issues – see here