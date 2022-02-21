Storm Franklin wind warning remains in place for Carlow and Kilkenny

Care is needed on the morning commute again this morning as Storm Franklin brings some strong gusts.

A yellow wind warning remains in place for the whole country until 9am.

It’s the third weather system to be named in the past week after Storms Dudley and Eunice last Wednesday and Friday.

A gust of 93 kilometers an hour was detected in Kilkenny on Sunday – the strongest recorded locally in 2 years according to Niall Dollard of kilkennyweather.com

Gust of 93 km/hr now which is the windiest I have recorded in 2 years. — Kilkenny Weather (@kilkennyweather) February 20, 2022

A small number of power outages have been reported locally around the Ballyhale and Castlecomer areas and in Shillelagh along the Carlow- Wicklow border.

Most of the faults happened in high winds yesterday evening and should be resolved today.