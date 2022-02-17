Storm Eunice – Latest updates for Kilkenny & Carlow

IF YOU’VE SOMETHING TO ADD PLEASE CALL KCLR NEWS 056 7796262 or email: [email protected]



Carlow and Kilkenny are set to see Storm Eunice whip through and advice is for all to take care.

Strong winds are expected tonight (Thursday) with a Status Orange Wind Warning in effect in both local counties from 3am to 11am, peaking between 6am and 9am. With a Status Yellow to 3pm not just for winds but also snow, sleet and rain. While Waterford’s among the counties impacted by a Status Red which could have implications for South Kilkenny.

Met Eireann has the overview:

Niall Dollard of KilkennyWeather‘s been telling Sue Nunn on The Way It Is what we can expect:

Earlier Alan O’Reilly of CarlowWeather outlined details to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin on KCLR Live:

County Councils

With strong winds forecast for tonight (Thursday) Kilkenny and Carlow county councils are calling for loose items around properties to be secured, including wheelie bins, garden furniture and trampolines while construction sites too should secure plant, materials and fencings.

Everybody’s advised to keep an eye (and ear!) on the forecast and to only undertake essential journeys during the storm times while those who do need to head out need to be cautious on roads.

You’re also asked to check in on vulnerable family members and friends.

Local authority teams in each county are monitoring the weather situation closely and crews are preparing to address any damage that may result from strong winds.

Director of Services with Kilkenny County Council Tim Butler says if you come across a tree down during the day you should contact the council offices or the fire services at night:

Acting Fire Chief with Carlow Fire & Rescue Services at Carlow County Council Liam Carroll:

Education

Schools closed:

Abbey Community College, Ferrybank

Due to Storm Eunice, WIT’s campuses will have a delayed opening time of 12 noon tomorrow. We will keep the situation under review and ask our community to check email, the website and social media for further updates. #StormEunice #Waterford https://t.co/OcDs3GjBup — Waterford IT (@waterfordit) February 17, 2022

KCLR News’ Domhnall Doyle’s been catching up with Divisional Roads Inspector Paul Donohoe:

The following are closed on Friday:

Powerstown Civic Amenity Site Civic Recycling Centre Kernanstown Carlow Town Park Oak Park Forest Park Duckets Grove Tullow Town Park Castlecomer Discovery Park

