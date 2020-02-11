Straight to work for newly elected Carlow TD

Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says she’s straight back to work today.

She was elected to the 33rd Dáil on the 8th count at the Lyrath yesterday as one of the Deputies to represent the Carlow-Kilkenny constituency.

Last night the first time TD told Edward Hayden on the Way It Is that she won’t be taking any time off to celebrate after hearing so many issues on the doorsteps during the election campaign.

She has been a Senator for the past few years and says it’s important for her to get back on track so that’s why she will be back in the office today.