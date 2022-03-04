Strange sights and sounds over Carlow this morning explained

Strange sights and sounds over Carlow this morning sent many searching for answers.

The local radio station was contacted by a number of people, some saying they’d thought that they’d seen and/or heard fighter jets flying in formation, something that generated a lot of noise.

One witness in Carlow Town outlined her experience on KCLR Live with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin.

But it seems there was a simple answer, as outlined by a spokesperson for the Defence Forces.

They told KCLR News “There are currently a formation of two Pilatus PC9M from the Irish Air Corps Flying Training School (FTS) aircraft on navigation training exercise”.

And they add “The proposed route would have taken them over the Co. Carlow area”.