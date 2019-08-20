KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Streets filled with uplifting cheers as the Kilkenny teams arrive home
Hundreds of fans support the hurlers on their return to Nowlan Park
Kilkenny’s hurlers may have arrived home without any silverware but they still got a heroes welcome back to the city last.
The mood along the city streets & at Nowlan Park was even uplifting with cheers & songs as thousands hailed the two squads.
But Richie Hogan’s send off during the main event was still a major talking point.
Senior Manager, Brian Cody, outlined the disappointment at coming home without the win & said he would have liked the opportunity to see what would have happened had his number 15 stayed on the pitch.