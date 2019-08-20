Streets filled with uplifting cheers as the Kilkenny teams arrive home

Kilkenny’s hurlers may have arrived home without any silverware but they still got a heroes welcome back to the city last.

The mood along the city streets & at Nowlan Park was even uplifting with cheers & songs as thousands hailed the two squads.

But Richie Hogan’s send off during the main event was still a major talking point.

Senior Manager, Brian Cody, outlined the disappointment at coming home without the win & said he would have liked the opportunity to see what would have happened had his number 15 stayed on the pitch.