Stretch of M8 closed in both directions in Co Tipperary following crash last night
Gardaí are examining the scene
The M8 motorway is closed in both directions along a stretch this morning following a serious road crash last night.
A truck driver escaped serious injury in a single-vehicle incident.
There are diversions in place between Junction 6 Thurles and Junction 7 Cashel North as Gardaí examine the scene of the crash.
Updates will be posted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland here