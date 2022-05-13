KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Stretch of M8 closed in both directions in Co Tipperary following crash last night

Gardaí are examining the scene

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace13/05/2022

The M8 motorway is closed in both directions along a stretch this morning following a serious road crash last night.

A truck driver escaped serious injury in a single-vehicle incident.

There are diversions in place between Junction 6 Thurles and Junction 7 Cashel North as Gardaí examine the scene of the crash.

Updates will be posted by Transport Infrastructure Ireland here

