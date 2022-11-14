Stretch of N24 through Carrick-on-Suir closed following death of pedestrian in crash

A man has died after being knocked down in Carrick-on-Suir.

The 67 year old pedestrian was hit by a car on the N24 at Townspark at around 7.30pm on Sunday evening.

The driver of the car, a 42 year old man was treated for non-life threatening injuries in Tipperary University Hospital.

The road remained closed overnight and Garda Forensic Collision investigators are to examine the scene this morning.

Diversions are in place.

Anyone who travelled the route between 7pm and 8pm with dashcam footage is being asked to contact Gardaí in Clonmel 052 617 7640.