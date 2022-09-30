KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Stretch of the N80 closed in Carlow following crash involving up to five cars
It's not yet known if anybody's been injured
A stretch of the N80’s been closed in Carlow following a crash involving five cars.
Emergency services are attending the scene on the William Dargan Road between the Sleaty Road Roundabout and the Sugar Factory Roundabout.
Five car crash – it’s understood that no serious injuries
Carlow Fire and Rescue Service says a stop/go traffic management system’s being established on the route.
Motorists should avoid where possible.