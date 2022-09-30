KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Stretch of the N80 closed in Carlow following crash involving up to five cars

It's not yet known if anybody's been injured

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace30/09/2022
Image: google maps

A stretch of the N80’s been closed in Carlow following a crash involving five cars.

Emergency services are attending the scene on the William Dargan Road between the Sleaty Road Roundabout and the Sugar Factory Roundabout.

Five car crash – it’s understood that no serious injuries

Carlow Fire and Rescue Service says a stop/go traffic management system’s being established on the route.

Motorists should avoid where possible.

 

