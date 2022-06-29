Students from Carlow and Kilkenny heading to college in Dublin could save thousands by commuting

Students could save around €7,000 a year by staying at home instead of moving out while attending college.

According to the TU Dublin Student Cost of Living Guide, students who move to Dublin need a budget of €13,000.

Rent alone for the college year costs nearly €6,000 in the capital with bills, food and other expense on top of that.

Shopping around for utilities, making lists for groceries and moving in with a family are all suggested in the guide to save money.