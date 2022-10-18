Students in Carlow and Kilkenny who sat Junior Cert 2022 to wait another five weeks for results

Hundreds of local students have finally learned when they’ll receive their Junior Cert results.

Wednesday 23rd of November has been named as the date this morning that the results will be available in schools.

Students will also be able to access their results online from 4pm on that date.

A shortage of teachers to mark over the summer months and the later issue date for the Leaving Cert results are among the factors the State Examinations Commission are point to for the delay.