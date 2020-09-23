Students in Carlow, Kilkenny & beyond who got calculated grades will learn their class ranking shortly

Students who received their calculated grades earlier this month will learn their class ranking next week.

About 2,000 of them are in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The Department originally planned to release the classifications on the 14th, but legal concerns meant it was delayed.

After receiving legal advice on the matter, it’s now aiming to publish the information on the Student Portal on Monday.

Former headmaster of St. Andrew’s College in Dublin, Arthur Godsil, says systems like this don’t help students noting “The whole idea of rank order of children within a class is an anathema to me in terms of education, it doesn’t stand up to any scrutiny whatsoever but it does stand up to scrutiny in terms of mathematicians and statisticians which have been the bane of the students’ lives this year because of the anomalies which have been created”.