Students’ Union at Carlow College St Patrick’s says they condemn the acts of those who shared intimate images

The Students Union at Carlow College St Patrick’s is the latest to publicly comment on the recent leaking of intimate images online. (Read about that here).

It comes as Cabinet’s to meet today to consider new legislation that aims to stop people sharing such images without the consent of the person featured.

Someone caught publishing these images with the intent of causing harm may soon face up to seven years in prison.

The local grouping says in an online posting that they condemn the acts and stand with the victims.

They’re also offering support to anybody who may be affected and say the issue is far greater than one Facebook post, it’s part of a larger campaign around cultural shift.

For the petition click here

For the USI statement click here