Students who’ve applied through CAO for a course in IT Carlow or WIT for next September don’t have to change anything on their forms

Students who’ve applied through CAO for a course in IT Carlow or WIT for next September are being reassured they don’t have to change anything on their forms.

Last week the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris TD signed the order to establish the South East Technological University (SETU) on 1 May 2022 (more here).

It forms from the merging of the two institutes.

But that won’t make a difference to any college applications.

Shauna Whyte is Head of Academic Administration and Student Affairs at IT Carlow and KCLR News’ Sinéad Burke has been getting the update from her: