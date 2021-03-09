Study of students finds those who first start to drink alcohol increases significantly between 2nd and 3rd year

The number of students who first start to drink alcohol increases significantly between 2nd and 3rd year, according to a new study.

Research from Maynooth University found 60% of students didn’t try alcohol from 1st and 2nd year, but this dropped by 17% a year later.

350 Junior Cycle students across 19 schools took part in the survey over a three-year period, including from Presentation De La Salle College, Bagenalstown and Grennan College, Thomastown.

Professor Sinead McGilloway from Maynooth University, who carried out the study, says some students started seeing the negative impacts of excess drinking.