KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Study shows teenagers can “catch” moods from friends
Negative feelings are also apparently more contagious than positive
Teenagers can “catch” moods from their friends, and negative feelings are more contagious than positive, according to a new study.
The research was carried out by two universities in the UK – Oxford and Birmingham (read it here).
It looked at two groups of 15 to 19-year-old musicians, who took concert trips abroad.
Authors say it’s ‘conclusive’ evidence that individuals are affected by how others around them are feeling.