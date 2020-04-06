Submissions wanted for ‘Kells’ Got Talent’

A search is underway for comedians in Kilkenny.

The ‘Kells’ Got Talent’ competition will be held online due to Covid-19 restrictions.

It is being run by local tech entrepreneur Brendan Morrissey, who encourages anyone interested to upload their own funny videos to his ‘Mobstar’ app.

“I’m part of the Kells community. They do tremendous work, so we were trying to figure out how to connect everybody” Brendan explains. “For anybody feeling anxious or upset, it’s just some light relief to take their minds off what’s happening over the next couple of months.”

The competition is being judged by famous stand-up comic Jason Byrne. He believes this is a great way to avoid panic during the pandemic.

“Let’s see what Kells has to offer. Let’s have a bit of fun with this and see what people can come up with!” Jason said. “The main thing is just not to panic and to fill your time”.