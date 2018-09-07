Success for Carlow and Kilkenny companies at inaugural Food and Drink Business Awards

A number of local companies have claimed top national awards at this year’s Food and Drink Business Awards.

This was the first year of the event organised by Premier Publishing & Events.

Among the winners were the Tea Rooms at Ducketts Grove in Carlow which took Silver in the Food Service Operator of the Year Category.

Ballykeefe Distillery in Kilkenny got Bronze in the Sustainable Factory of the Year, and O’Shea Farms in South Kilkenny got Silver in the Fresh Produce Company of the Year.