Success for Kilkenny and Carlow at YesChef awards

There was some local success at the Yes Chef Ireland awards in Limerick on Tuesday night.

Brian Carroll from Paris Texas claimed the prize for Best Front of House Manager for Leinster.

Butcher in Kilkenny won Best Steakhouse.

Kingsmill in Kells picked up Best Newcomer and Best Italian restaurant.

Pimento in Carlow won World Food Restaurant of the Year while La Boheme claimed the Social Media Award.

And Carlow man Keith Kenny picked up an award as Lucan Golf Club where he works claimed the title of Golf Club restaurant of the year.