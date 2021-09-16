Success Stories from the South East sees input from Carlow and Kilkenny women in business

A number of locals are to the fore in a celebration of women entrepreneurs this morning (Thursday, 16th September).

South East Business Innovation Centre has teamed with Network Irelands branches across the region and Enterprise Ireland for a webinar which starts at 11am.

Kilkenny woman Rosemary Ward, of South East BIC will host the first-panel discussion which is titled ‘Supports and funding of their startups’. It features Erica Hargaden of digital child sleep consultancy service Babogue, who recently completed all three phases of the New Frontiers programme in Carlow.

While the second topic of ‘The entrepreneurial journey’ will see input from Kilkenny based professional theatre director, voice teacher and vocal coach Christine Scarry.

