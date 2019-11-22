Sudden death of man on road near Carlow being investigated

The sudden death of a man in his 50s on the Carlow/Kildare border is being investigated.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene on a road-side near Knockaphuca, Castledermot on Wednesday night at around 9pm where the man, who has been named locally as Noel Kenny, was found.

He was transferred to Naas General hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gardaí have confirmed to KCLR news that a file will be prepared for the corner’s court.