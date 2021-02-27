Sulky racers’ details taken by Gardaí following latest incident

Scenes of sulky racing in Kilkenny are being tackled by local Gardaí this afternoon.

A number of horse owners were intercepted outside St Colmans National School in Clara just after lunchtime, and had their details taken.

It’s unknown what condition their horses are in, but a local vet also had to be called to the incident.

It’s understood that none of the horses were seized by Gardaí, and no arrests have been made.