Sun rises for Knockroe Solstice celebration

Hundreds of people witnessed a spectacular winter solstice at the Knockroe Passage Tomb in South Kilkenny this morning.

It’s the only passage tomb in the world that’s known to be aligned with the sunrise and the sunset on the shortest day of the year.

There was a break in the cloud and fog cover just before 8:40am this morning allowing the dawn sun to creep along the eastern chamber and shine on the back walls.

Later this afternoon – 3.40pm – if the sky’s clear, the sun will light the carvings of the back wall of the western chamber.