Sunglasses at the ready as Carlow and Kilkenny could see the best of the hot weather this weekend

Kilkenny and Carlow could see some of the best of the warm weather this weekend.

Temperatures are set to come close to the mid-twenties today (Saturday) and tomorrow (Sunday).

Niall Dollard of Kilkenny Weather has been looking at what’s expected locally over the next few days.

He spoke with Sue Nunn on The Way It Is and says it’s looking like this could last, despite a small blip being forecast during the week.

He said “By Sunday the high pressure will be sitting over Ireland, so you know the way it’s been cloudy to start with, so probably by Sunday we will have more sunshine from the morning time. There’s signs that we will have a bit of a blip during mid-week but nothing too cold, maybe a bit of rain by Tuesday so a bit of a change then, but it’s not to last because most of the weather forecasts now are saying the heat will come back for next weekend”