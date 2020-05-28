Gold Medal Kids
Supermac’s re-opens all its branches in Carlow and Kilkenny

The one on Burrin Street in Carlow Town re-opened this morning

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 28/05/2020
Supermacs Carlow Drive Thru (Google Maps)

Supermac’s says it has now opened all of its branches in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The one on Burrin Street re-opened this morning.

The fast food outlets in Tullow and Dublin Rd, Carlow as well as High Street and the Express one on the Callan road in Kilkenny have all opened over the past few weeks.

It comes after McDonalds confirmed yesterday that its local Drive-thrus will re-open by next Thursday.

