Supermac’s re-opens all its branches in Carlow and Kilkenny

Supermac’s says it has now opened all of its branches in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The one on Burrin Street re-opened this morning.

The fast food outlets in Tullow and Dublin Rd, Carlow as well as High Street and the Express one on the Callan road in Kilkenny have all opened over the past few weeks.

It comes after McDonalds confirmed yesterday that its local Drive-thrus will re-open by next Thursday.