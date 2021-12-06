Supports for hospitality workers in Carlow and Kilkenny to be discussed today

Hospitality groups will meet with the Tánaiste and Minister for Tourism later to discuss supports for the sector.

It follows the announcement that restrictions will be reintroduced tomorrow to deal high Covid case numbers.

Nightclubs will close again while all bars and restaurants, including hotels must go back to the previous regime where they have table service only, with no more than six adults per table and no multiple table bookings.

People who lose their jobs as a result of these measures will be allowed reapply for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment at the top rate of 350 euro.