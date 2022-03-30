Supports in english language development offered across Carlow and Kilkenny to those arriving from war-torn Ukraine

Work is underway in Carlow and Kilkenny to help those arriving from Ukraine.

At least 14,600 refugees have fled the war to Ireland with more than 8,000 seeking accommodation from the state. The rest are staying with family and friends, many locally.

A number of communities are rallying around providing a range of supports, including offering options to help develop english language skills.

Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board has already confirmed to KCLR News that it’s rolling out classes in pockets across the two counties where demand seeks them (more here).

Local schools too are working on assisting students enrolling with them.

Tullow Community School already had five Ukrainian children recently arrive but they expect the total could rise to nearly ten times that many.

Principal Paul Thornton says the main priority at the moment is to help them to settle in and improve their english.

Hear the conversation with our John Masterson on The Way It Is here: